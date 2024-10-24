President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s interest in BRICS as he addressed the summit of the bloc in Kazan, Tatarstan, on Thursday. “We are determined to continue dialogue with BRICS,” he said.

Erdoğan also touched upon the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in his speech and noted that Türkiye, in the framework of the United Nations, was looking to stop arms exports to Israel. He called BRICS members to support this initiative.

The Turkish leader joined the summit at the invitation of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after asking last month to join the bloc, which incorporates Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"We are determined to further our dialogue with the BRICS family, with whom we have developed close relations based on mutual respect and win-win," he told delegates at the BRICS forum in Kazan.

If admitted, it would be the first NATO member to join the alliance, which sees itself as a counterweight to Western powers and whose members are sharply at odds with the West over several issues, notably the ongoing Mideast conflict. "The political and financial mechanisms that emerged after World War II cannot deliver what is expected of them," Erdoğan said. BRICS, he added, made a "unique contribution.. to the construction of a more just world" through "the development of global trade, economic growth and sustainable development goals."

BRICS is an acronym for its five founding members, although the alliance added four nations this year, three of which are from the Middle East, including Iran.

The president said the summit's theme, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security," was appropriate during significant challenges from economy and security to global injustice and climate change, whose repercussions are felt in every field. Erdoğan said post-World War II political and financial mechanisms failed to meet the demands in today's circumstances where socio-economic fragility has increased and the balance of power has changed. "Under these circumstances, Türkiye adhered to the principle that a fairer world is possible. We attach importance to finding solutions to problems through a common mind and meeting with our friends on multilateral platforms. We believe BRICS makes unique contributions to building a more just global order by serving to the goals of development of global commerce, economic growth and sustainable development," he stated.

Erdoğan mentioned that Türkiye was already a founding member of several regional bodies, from the Organization of Turkic States to D-8, and an active member of G-20 and MIKTA, and expressed hope to advance dialogue with BRICS similarly.

Arms sales to Israel

Erdoğan devoted the rest of his statements to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The president said that discussing the future of justice, peace and development would be futile without stopping bloodshed in the Middle East. "Israel already overstepped every boundary of laws and conscience through its aggressive stance. It continues at the cost of setting the whole region on fire. The people of Palestine are subject to genocide in Gaza. Israel advanced its savagery by attacking Lebanon."

The president reiterated his call for an end to Israeli attacks and a lasting solution to the issue he summed up as the foundation of an independent State of Palestine. "I invite countries not recognizing Palestine to do so," he said.

Erdoğan lamented that Israel was becoming more reckless in its attacks due to the unconditional arms support it obtained. "We launched an initiative in the United States to stop arms sales to Israel. I have faith that you, our valuable friends, will support us on this matter. Together, we can stop massacres and tears in the region," Erdoğan stated.