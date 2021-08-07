Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Saturday.

The one-on-one closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul lasted for an hour-and-a-half.

The leaders later attended a meeting that included delegations from both countries.

Participating in the closed-door meeting were Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Turkish Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu and chief adviser to the President Sefer Turan.

Turkey and the North African country have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019 and after Turkey came to the aid of the legitimate Libyan government to help push back a putschist revolt.