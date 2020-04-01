President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Wednesday coronavirus outbreak, bilateral relations and regional issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed areas of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus during their phone call.
Implementation of Turkish-Russian agreements were also on the agenda of the call.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.