President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin came together for a closed-door meeting in Turkmenistan on Friday.

Erdoğan met earlier with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat. His meeting with Putin began shortly afterward.

The Turkish leader last talked to Putin during a phone call in November, where the two men discussed bilateral relations and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Türkiye is keen on hosting the Russian and Ukrainian sides again after earlier talks between the warring sides in Istanbul achieved results to an extent. As the United States seeks to end an impasse on possible peace talks, Ankara proposed hosting another round of talks while Erdoğan was engaged in an intense diplomacy with the sides. As a matter of fact, his phone call with Putin was preceded by a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara.