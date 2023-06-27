President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani have congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha, the top Muslim holiday, Erdoğan’s office said Tuesday.

Erdoğan and al-Thani held a phone call ahead of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, which is the most important Muslim holiday, marking the culmination of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Most Muslim countries worldwide, including Türkiye, will observe the four-day holiday starting on Wednesday.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals to commemorate this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.