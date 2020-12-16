President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday questioned the U.S.' alliance with Turkey following the former's decision to impose sanctions on the latter over the purchase of S-400 missiles. Reminding the bond between the two countries that was established largely through the NATO membership, Erdoğan asked: "What kind of alliance is this?"

"[the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] CAATSA sanctions have never been imposed on any country since they were first approved in 2017. Turkey is the first country that has faced CAATSA, and it is the US' NATO ally," the president said during the inauguration ceremony of Niğde-Ankara highway which he attended via a viceoconference, underlining that it is a blatant attack on Turkey's sovereignty.

"The aim of US sanctions is to prevent Turkey’s developments in the defense sector and make the country dependent once again; this decision is an attack on Turkey's sovereign rights," he expressed.

Erdoğan also highlighted that Turkey has reached the point that it can no longer be affected dramatically by any sanctions.

"We will work twice as hard to make our defense industry fully independent," he said.

"The US, which has not met any of our needs for obtaining such systems, has resorted to the sanctions weapon because we have met our needs elsewhere," the president continued.

The U.S. imposed sanctions late Monday on Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and its chief Ismail Demir, the U.S. Treasury website confirmed. Sanctions were placed for the country's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The sanctions – through the CAATSA designed to deter any country from agreeing to military deals with Russia – also restrict U.S. loans and credits to the Presidency of Defense Industries, although that is not seen as having a significant impact.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in its immediate response, condemned the decision while reminding of the U.S.' unfair stance throughout the S-400 purchase process.

Monday's move was the first time the U.S. deployed CAATSA legislation against a NATO partner and comes as Washington seeks to discourage other countries, including its Middle East ally Egypt, from buying Russian military equipment.

Ties between NATO allies Turkey and the U.S. were badly strained last year over Ankara's acquisition of the advanced S-400 Russian air defense system, prompting Washington to remove Turkey from its F-35 Lightning II jet program.

The U.S. argued that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is incompatible with NATO systems. Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.