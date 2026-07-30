President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying Ankara is prepared to take part in any international initiative aimed at supporting security and safeguarding the country's sovereignty following the completion of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon's (UNIFIL) current mandate.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Erdoğan said extending UNIFIL's mission would mark an important development, adding that Türkiye wants to contribute to efforts to maintain stability in southern Lebanon after the international force eventually withdraws.

He also said Türkiye would continue supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in the field of security.

Describing Lebanon as one of the countries that has suffered the most after becoming an arena for regional rivalries over many years, Erdoğan said the country stands to benefit greatly from the peace, stability and cooperation Türkiye seeks to promote across the Middle East.

He noted that Israel is committing crimes against humanity in Lebanon as it has killed over 4,300 Lebanese people in the country.

Erdoğan said he has been closely following Lebanese President Aoun's initiatives and that the two leaders discussed ways Türkiye could further contribute to Lebanon's recovery. He added that Ankara would continue supporting the country's institutional capacity as well as providing humanitarian and technical assistance.

Erdoğan also welcomed the ongoing dialogue between Lebanon and Syria, saying continued engagement between the two neighbors would be beneficial.

For his part, Aoun said Ankara and Beirut share deep-rooted ties, adding that there is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both nations.