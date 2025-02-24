President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the capital, Ankara, on the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Lavrov is in Türkiye for a one-day official visit. Earlier on Monday, he held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, to discuss the Ukraine war, bilateral ties, as well as the Israel-Palestine conflict and the latest in Syria.

Erdoğan and Lavrov held a half an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Turkish presidency said, without elaborating.

Erdoğan has once again offered to organize negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.

Türkiye, a NATO country with ties to both Ukraine and Russia, would be happy to host and mediate, Erdoğan said in a video address on Monday.

He said he had discussed this last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during Zelenskyy's visit to Ankara.

Erdoğan had previously said that Türkiye was the "ideal" location for potential peace negotiations.