Speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Tuesday before flying to the Netherlands for a leaders’ summit of NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they welcomed a cease-fire between Iran and Israel after days of reciprocal attacks. He underlined that the diplomacy should be given a chance in the process. “Global actors should take efficient measures to end this craze. Otherwise, the whole world will pay the price for it,” he said.

Erdoğan also stated that NATO members should unconditionally lift defense trade limitations unconditionally.

On Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan said Türkiye was planning new steps for progress in recent Istanbul talks it hosted between representatives of two countries.

