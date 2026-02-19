Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is committed to ensuring the stability of Gaza, while noting that Türkiye is prepared to provide troops for an international stabilization force and could offer significant support in rebuilding the enclave’s health and education sectors, as well as training a new police force.

"President Erdoğan remains fully committed to Gaza's security stabilization and recovery. Türkiye has already been providing an immense amount of humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” he said. Fidan was speaking at the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace in Washington on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking at the session, he said that despite the recently established cease-fire, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis remains severe and requires rapid, coordinated international action.

"We can also contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of health and education sectors, as well as the training of the police force. In addition, we are prepared to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force.”

"Türkiye will continue to support your (Trump’s) efforts toward a just and lasting peace. We remain convinced that the foundation of such peace is a two-state solution. Let us work towards that objective for the benefit of all peoples of the region,” he added.

Highlighting Ankara’s willingness to support post-war reconstruction, Fidan said Türkiye can contribute not only to security but also to civilian sectors. “We can make meaningful contributions to rebuilding the health and education sectors and to training a police force,” he said. “In addition, we are ready to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force.”

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing position on the political solution, Fidan added: “Mr. President, Türkiye will continue to support your efforts for a just and lasting peace. We firmly believe that the foundation of such peace lies in a two-state solution. Let us work toward this goal for the benefit of all peoples in the region.”

The board is intended to supervise Gaza during a transitional period following a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that ended Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which killed over 71,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023.

Under the plan, the board will coordinate international involvement in stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Gaza under U.N. authorization.

Israel and Palestinian group Hamas signed off on Trump's plan, which says a Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by the international board, which will supervise Gaza's governance for a transitional period.

Türkiye views the initiative as part of broader international efforts to bring lasting peace and stability Gaza and the region, Duran said.

Trump has also named Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an 11-member “Gaza Executive Board” alongside the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Sigrid Kaag, the United Arab Emirates minister for international cooperation, Reem ‍Al-Hashimy, and Israeli-Cypriot billionaire Yakir Gabay, as well as some members of the executive board.