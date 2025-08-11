President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his long-standing call for reforming the United Nations, saying the body must undergo serious changes to fulfill its founding mission of ensuring global peace and security, amid Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.

In a video message marking the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, Erdoğan congratulated the organization, of which Türkiye is a founding member, and noted its achievements since 1945 in promoting peace, security and international cooperation. He stressed, however, that a comprehensive overhaul is essential for the U.N. to continue meeting its responsibilities.

Citing the plight of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, Erdoğan said member states have a duty to turn the U.N. into a true platform for global justice. He urged action with the same resolve shown by the U.N.’s founders eight decades ago, to strengthen the body so it can restore international peace, prosperity, mutual trust and solidarity.

“Türkiye remains committed to supporting all reform efforts, including the UN80 initiative launched under the Secretary-General’s leadership, and to playing an active role in making the U.N. an effective, efficient and financially strong institution,” Erdoğan said. He reiterated his signature slogan, “The world is bigger than five,” calling for Security Council reform and a fairer global order.

He urged member states to act swiftly to restore the U.N. as a beacon of hope for humanity, concluding with well wishes for the anniversary.

Erdoğan frequently criticizes the global system for losing efficiency and credibility amid its poor response to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The Turkish leader has repeatedly highlights the need for reform in the world body with his motto of “the world is bigger than five,” referring to members of the U.N. Security Council, where countries other than superpowers or in Europe have no visible power.