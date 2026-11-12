President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a busy schedule on Thursday in the southern city of Antalya, where he attended the COP31 summit. After wrapping up the first day of the event on Wednesday with an address to leaders, he embarked on one-on-one talks with the summit’s guests. In the morning, he held talks with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and later met leaders from Sudan, Libya, Georgia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Directorate Chair Burhanettin Duran, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Ömer Çelik, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın and Erdoğan’s advisers accompanied the president at most meetings.

Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chair Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was among Erdoğan’s guests on Thursday. The Directorate of Communications said al-Burhan and Erdoğan discussed bilateral ties and future moves for more cooperation in many fields, from the defense industry to investments and agriculture. Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity and independence, as well as the Sudan peace initiative. Ankara has repeatedly called for a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict that erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, warning that continued instability poses risks to regional and global security. Türkiye has also continued its diplomatic efforts and humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and supporting long-term stability in the country.

Erdoğan also held talks with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, expressing commitment to further steps to boost cooperation between Türkiye and Libya. The Turkish president underlined support for Libya’s stability and “opposition to any initiative not backed by Libyans themselves and those against the interests of Libya.” Libya has recently approved a maritime jurisdiction deal with Türkiye on the Mediterranean, years after it was signed, to the chagrin of Türkiye’s opponents in the Mediterranean. The approval, which followed Türkiye’s expanding outreach to rival sides in the North African country, builds upon Ankara’s efforts for Libya’s stability, seeking consensus between the eastern and western factions.

On Erdoğan’s meeting with Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, the Directorate of Communications said the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional issues. Erdoğan told the Congolese leader that they would take steps to enhance cooperation on commerce, transportation and the defense industry, among other areas, and expressed Türkiye’s support for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s territorial integrity and lasting stability.

Erdoğan also held talks with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.