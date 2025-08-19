President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte agreed on Türkiye’s contribution to the Ukraine peace process and on close coordination, emphasizing Türkiye’s role as one of NATO’s most important members, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Tuesday.

Rutte called Erdoğan on his return from the critical summit with the U.S. president and European Union leaders on Ukraine peace efforts.

The two discussed feasible and sustainable security guarantees for Ukraine.

The call focused on the latest developments in efforts to secure peace between Ukraine and Russia, according to the directorate.