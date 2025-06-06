President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged greetings for Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha, in a phone call, Turkish communications directorate said in a statement Friday.

Erdoğan and bin Salman discussed Turkish-Saudi relations, regional developments and global issues, the statement read.

Erdoğan stressed Türkiye’s support for Palestine on all platforms and expressed satisfaction with the West’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria

He also congratulated the Crown Prince for this year’s successful management of the Hajj pilgrimage, the directorate noted.