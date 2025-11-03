Addressing an event on Monday in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan decried Israel’s violation of cease-fire with Hamas, noting that Israel killed more than 200 “innocent people” since the beginning of the truce.

The president told The Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that plan for Gaza’s reconstruction should be launched immediately and aid delivery, rebuilding should start as soon as possible. He hailed Hamas for adhering to the cease-fire but warned that Israel had a bad track record in terms of commitment to the cease-fire.

Erdoğan also denounced the situation in Sudan. “Massacre of civilians are not acceptable. Islamic world has responsibility to stop bloodshed,” he said,

