President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message of condolences on the social media on Monday over death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Erdoğan said on his X account that “may Allah bless Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and other persons” who were killed in the crash.

He described Raisi as his “counterpart and brother.” “I extend my condolences to Islamic Republic of Iran’s religious leader Mr. Ali Hamaney, friendly and brotherly people of Iran, its government, families of Mr. Raisi and others (died in the crash). I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude as a counterpart who personally witnessed how he worked for peace of Iranian people and for our region during his tenure. As Türkiye, we will stand by our neighbor Iran in those difficult and sad days as we did in the past,” he said.

On Sunday, Erdoğan said he was "profoundly saddened" at news of the helicopter accident and offered "all necessary support" to the search.

"We are following the incident closely, are in contact and in coordination with the Iranian authorities, and we are ready to provide all necessary support," Erdoğan posted on X. Türkiye then dispatched an Akıncı uncrewed aerial vehicle and a Cougar helicopter to assist the efforts to find the crash site.

Erdoğan has welcomed Raisi during a state visit to Ankara in January.