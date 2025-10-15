President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss Türkiye–South Africa relations as well as key regional and global developments.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan underlined Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with South Africa, expressing hope that the decisions and documents adopted during the latest Bilateral National Commission meeting would further boost ties between the two nations.

The president also emphasized Türkiye’s efforts to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the implementation of the cease-fire. He commended South Africa for its unwavering support of the Palestinian cause at international platforms.

Erdoğan also wished success to South Africa in its preparations for the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit in November, stressing that Türkiye would be represented at the summit in the best possible way.