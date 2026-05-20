President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call Wednesday that lasting stability in Syria would be a major gain for the entire region and reaffirmed Türkiye's continued support for Damascus.

According to a statement made by Türkiye's Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan said Ankara would continue backing constructive diplomatic initiatives and viewed the extension of the regional cease-fire as a positive development.

The two leaders discussed Türkiye-U.S. relations along with regional and global developments, including Syria and Lebanon.

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye's support for Syria would continue uninterrupted and warned that further deterioration in Lebanon must be prevented.

The Turkish president also said preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara were ongoing and that Türkiye was making every effort to ensure the summit's success.

During the call, Erdoğan conveyed condolences to Trump over the recent attack on a mosque in San Diego and reiterated Türkiye's opposition to hate crimes targeting any religious group.