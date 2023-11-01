President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Kazakhstan's capital Astana Thursday to attend the 10th summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States, according to a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate Wednesday.

During the summit on Friday, where the presidency will be transferred from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, leaders will discuss efforts to "further enhance cooperation within the organization and exchange views on current global and regional issues."

President Erdoğan will address the session and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the participating leaders on the sidelines.

Last year's summit was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where Türkiye transferred the term presidency to Uzbekistan.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and the union among themselves.

The OTS originally emerged as a summit between the heads of Turkic states in 1991 and eventually became an international council in 2009, holding over 10 summits so far.