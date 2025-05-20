President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Budapest on Tuesday to attend the informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Hungary.

Hosted by Viktor Orban between May 20 and 21, the summit will be hosted by an observer country for the first time in OTS history. It will be held under the theme "The Meeting Point of East and West."

The summit, which is expected to be attended by the heads of state of the member countries, is expected to address regional and global issues as well as increase cooperation between member countries. It is envisaged that the Budapest Declaration will be adopted at the end of the summit.

A number of important decisions and initiatives are also planned to be announced.

Ahead of the leaders' summit, OTS foreign ministers will convene in Budapest to finalize the summit agenda and documents to be submitted for the consideration of the heads of state.

On the other side, the Budapest meeting will constitute the first leaders' meeting after reactions were drawn from Turkish officials after some OTS members’ deal with the EU to recognize the Greek Cypriot administration.

Some member countries of the OTS announced at the summit they held with the EU on April 4 that they would abide by U.N. Security Council Resolutions 541 and 550, which condemned the establishment of the TRNC and called on states not to recognize it, and decided to open embassies in the Greek Cypriot administration.

Trade to grow

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said that Türkiye “expects many cooperation issues from politics to trade, transportation to industry, culture to education to be comprehensively addressed” at the summit.

Noting that the trade volume between OTS member and observer countries reached $68.8 billion last year, he said that Türkiye's trade volume with these countries was $30.9 billion.