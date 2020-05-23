President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call on Saturday with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, specifically in Syria and Libya.

Erdoğan and Trump also confirmed the solidarity between Turkey and the U.S. against coronavirus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has reached 97,687 with more than 1,000 deaths on Saturday alone. The country has about 1.6 million cases.