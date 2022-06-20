President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday discussed initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing crises caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, a statement said.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told Guterres that Turkey maintains joint efforts to ensure the export of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea, which would be “effective in terms of averting a global food crisis,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its shipments have stalled, and more than 20 million tons of grain have been trapped in silos since Russia invaded the country in February and subsequently blocked its ports.

Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming it on Western sanctions imposed on Moscow that have led to a jump in global food prices and warnings by the U.N. of hunger in poorer countries that rely heavily on imported grain.

Turkey is involved in efforts for the establishment of the U.N.-led mechanism that would free Ukraine's Black Sea ports and allow grain to be shipped out. Turkey would facilitate and protect the transport of the grain in the Black Sea, officials have said.

Erdoğan said he continues to urge his counterparts to revive peace negotiations and end the war through diplomacy.