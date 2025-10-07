President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the need to accelerate diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to contribute to international efforts toward ending the war through dialogue.

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye-Russia relations, as well as regional and global developments, the directorate added.

During the call, Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to help secure a cease-fire in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. He reiterated that ending civilian suffering and restoring stability remain among Türkiye’s top priorities.

Erdoğan also extended his congratulations to President Putin on the occasion of his birthday.