President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that escalating regional conflicts underscore the urgent need for meaningful diplomacy, telling NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that lasting peace will depend on giving dialogue real space to work.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Erdoğan stressed that Ankara is closely monitoring the growing instability across the region and believes diplomacy must be prioritized to prevent further escalation.

The discussions come as Türkiye emphasizes the need for dialogue in the face of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, which have escalated regional tensions.

He also highlighted preparations for the upcoming NATO Leaders Summit in Ankara, saying Türkiye is ready to host the gathering and expects productive outcomes at a time when the alliance faces mounting security challenges.

Rutte said NATO will continue working to ensure the security of all member states through a 360-degree approach, according to the statement.

The conversation comes as multiple crises strain Euro-Atlantic security, prompting calls within the alliance for stronger coordination and a renewed focus on diplomatic solutions.