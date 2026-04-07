President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged restraint and diplomacy regarding Iran, warning against actions that could lead to widespread regional destruction, during talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Erdoğan said any effort aimed at the total destruction of Iran would be unacceptable, while also criticizing Tehran’s stance toward neighboring countries, stressing that all parties must act responsibly and prioritize diplomatic solutions.

He also warned that Israel’s continued disregard for international law in Gaza and elsewhere risks prolonging instability across the region if not addressed.

The Turkish president further emphasized the need to revive negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, calling on the international community to take a more serious and peace-focused approach.

Erdoğan also noted that cooperation between Türkiye and Spain, particularly in defense, continues to be welcomed by both nations and should be further strengthened.

Sanchez frequently rejected what he called the unilateral military ⁠action by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, which he said represented an escalation and contributed to ⁠a ⁠more uncertain and hostile international order.

Opposition to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war united Spaniards and Turks. Türkiye, like Spain, has refused to take sides in the ongoing war and equally criticized both parties while urging for diplomatic means to resolve their differences.

The European country has already won the admiration of the Turkish public for demonstrating the most passionate opposition to Israel’s massacres in Gaza.