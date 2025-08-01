President Erdoğan called for an urgent cease-fire in Gaza and renewed support for a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders during a trilateral summit in Istanbul with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, also addressing migration and regional cooperation, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

The summit focused on cooperation between the three countries and regional issues.

During the meeting, Erdoğan underlined the importance of joint efforts by Türkiye, Italy and Libya in addressing the challenges facing the Mediterranean basin, including irregular migration. He stressed that long-term, sustainable solutions are needed to tackle the root causes of irregular migration, calling for greater multilateral coordination.

It was agreed that cooperation committees would convene first, followed by a leaders’ meeting to review decisions taken.

Highlighting Israel’s genocidal attacks in Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian tragedy, Erdoğan reiterated that the international community bears a major responsibility to ensure an immediate cease-fire and swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. He emphasized that a lasting solution can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.