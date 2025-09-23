President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged the international community to step up pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid access into Gaza, as he met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 80th U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan, who addressed the General Assembly earlier in the day, said the need to reform the U.N. system has become undeniable and stressed that Türkiye will support such efforts “in every way possible.” He underlined that the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza requires urgent global action, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to stand by Palestinians.

The president also highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, stressing the importance of a cease-fire and renewed peace efforts.

According to officials, Erdoğan and Guterres also discussed regional and global challenges during their closed-door talks following a brief exchange.