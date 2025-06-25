President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged NATO allies and the international community to take responsibility for ending Israeli violations and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and restoring peace in the Middle East, warning that war and destruction offer no path forward for the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Erdoğan said diplomacy remains the only viable solution to the region’s enduring conflicts.

"The permanent resolution of problems with Iran is only possible through diplomacy and negotiation," Erdoğan said. "Our region is full of examples showing that war and destruction lead nowhere."

Condemning Israel’s massacres and blockade in Gaza, Erdoğan stressed the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there.

"Due to Israel’s attacks, the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza has turned into a humanitarian disaster. No person with a conscience can remain silent in the face of such brutality," he said.

The Turkish president also called for shared responsibility among global powers to restore peace in the region.

"I believe that in order to establish peace in the Middle East, everyone, including our allies, must step up and take responsibility," Erdoğan said.

Highlighting Türkiye’s contributions to NATO defense cooperation, Erdoğan noted that Ankara has taken the lead in pushing for the removal of barriers to defense industry trade among alliance members.

"As Türkiye, we led efforts to include in alliance documents the understanding that barriers to defense industry trade among NATO allies should be lifted," he said.

Erdoğan attended the two-day NATO summit in the Netherlands alongside other heads of state, where leaders are discussing regional threats, alliance cohesion, and strategies to bolster NATO’s deterrence posture.