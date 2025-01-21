President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Muslim countries to support Palestinians, who depend on humanitarian assistance to survive, in the aftermath of the recent cease-fire.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan called on the Arab and Muslim world to step up efforts and support the people of Gaza through solidarity and humanitarian assistance.

Noting that Türkiye actively facilitated the cease-fire agreement through multidimensional diplomatic efforts, Erdoğan hailed the Palestinian people for their resilience in defending their land despite the immense challenges they faced.

Erdoğan also pointed to Israel's inhumane treatment of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons:

"Images coming from hostage exchanges between Israel and Palestine show which side values human lives and dignity," he said, referring to the physical and mental condition of Palestinians, who have been starved and tortured under Israeli detention, while hostages held by Hamas look like they are in a stable state.