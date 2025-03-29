President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate phone calls with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemning Israel’s escalating attacks and pledging continued efforts to support the Palestinian cause.

During his conversation with Abbas, Erdoğan stressed that Israel’s intensified strikes were deepening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

He emphasized that unity among Palestinians was essential to overcoming this critical period.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders also discussed regional and global developments.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to amplifying Palestine’s voice on international platforms and expressed hope for a swift return to peace and stability.

In his call with Al Thani, Erdoğan noted that Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria had cast a shadow over Eid celebrations.

He vowed to make every effort to stop the bloodshed and assist those affected.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar, as well as broader geopolitical issues.

He also extended Eid greetings to both Abbas and Al Thani.