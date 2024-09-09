President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for establishing regional solidarity in the face of rising Israeli aggression, as he warned of potential threats.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara following a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said all countries of the region must establish what he called a "line of solidarity" against Israel.

He warned that if Tel Aviv does not halt its attacks, its occupation would further expand, posing an immediate threat to the countries of the region.

The president said it is "unthinkable" for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which he said is obliged to protect Jerusalem, to remain indifferent to Israel's attacks, which are becoming more reckless day after day.

He called on the OIC to immediately hold a leaders meeting and display the determined stance of the Muslim world against Israeli aggression without delay.

Erdoğan also hailed improved Türkiye-Egypt relations, saying that the two countries are holding consultations about Gaza, issues regarding Eastern Mediterranean and Africa.

"We support Egyptian authorities regarding their mediation work in Gaza," Erdoğan said, adding that Israel pursues to further expand its occupation and invasion policy to include Masjid al-Aqsa 'n Jerusalem.

Decrying Israel's killing of Turkish-American peace activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, Erdoğan said Ankara would take all legal steps to ensure that Tel Aviv is held accountable by submitting an application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On Sunday, President Erdoğan renewed his call to Muslim countries to unite to stop Israel's newest violent attacks on Palestinians that have already spanned nearly a year.

Türkiye has sought to improve and resume ties with Egypt and the Bashar Assad regime of Syria. Erdoğan also said one of the factors in normalizing ties is "to form a line of solidarity against the growing threat of expansionism" that also threatened Lebanon and Syria. His remarks came a few days after he hosted Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Ankara, the first visit by the Egyptian leader to Türkiye in 12 years.

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire. Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Netanyahu’s government. Türkiye has also formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ankara has sought to mobilize Muslim and Arab countries to stand in the face of Israeli aggression and has been a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause. It joined a diplomatic group consisting of ministers from various countries that went on a globetrotting mission to ensure more action by the international community to halt Israel’s attacks targeting innocent Palestinians and for a lasting peace.