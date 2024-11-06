President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday called for unity and a “decisive stance” among Turkic states in the face of “massacres” Israel is committing in the Gaza Strip.

“International community is failing badly in stopping genocide occurring in occupied Palestinian territories, notably in Gaza,” Erdoğan told the 11th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

“Türkiye does not accept this atrocity and inhumane massacre in Gaza,” Erdoğan said, urging the Turkic world to adopt a “decisive stance on this matter.”

Türkiye is a fierce critic of Israel's now year-long war on blockaded Gaza and its recent deadly push into Lebanon, accusing the United Nations of failing to sanction Israel over the conflicts and its western allies of supporting its violent methods.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Hamas, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Erdoğan has branded Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "butcher of Gaza" and compared him to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler. He also called on the U.N. to impose an arms embargo on Israel, which he said would be an "effective solution" to end the Gaza war.