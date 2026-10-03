President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that anyone found responsible for a deadly mine collapse in the western province of Manisa will be held accountable, as an investigation continues following the deaths of five miners.

Speaking Saturday at TEKNOFEST Southeast in Şanlıurfa, Erdoğan said authorities were pursuing both administrative and criminal investigations into Thursday's collapse in the Soma district, where five miners were killed and two others were rescued with injuries.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has launched an administrative investigation, while the Soma Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has opened a judicial inquiry. Nine people, including officials from the company operating the mine, have been taken into custody.

"The investigation is continuing in multiple directions. Anyone found to have been negligent or guilty will certainly be held accountable. We will also follow the process closely," Erdoğan said.

He offered condolences to the families and colleagues of the five miners who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the two injured workers, who remain under medical treatment.

Erdoğan made the remarks during the opening of TEKNOFEST Southeast at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport, where thousands of visitors gathered to attend the country's flagship aviation, aerospace and technology festival.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at TEKNOFEST Southeast at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

The president praised young participants for their technological achievements, saying their projects demonstrated the progress Türkiye has made in science and innovation.

"Once again, we are proudly witnessing the level Türkiye has reached in technology and the high-quality projects produced by the TEKNOFEST generation," he said, congratulating young people who displayed their inventions and turned their ideas into reality at the festival.

The atmosphere at the airport, along with the determination, enthusiasm and ambition of the participants, showed that Türkiye's future was in capable hands, Erdoğan said.

He added that the country's long-term development vision, known as the "Century of Türkiye," would carry the imprint of a generation increasingly involved in technological innovation.

"These young people are a source of pride for our nation and among the country's most valuable assets," he said, praising their knowledge, confidence and ambition.

Erdoğan also thanked the Industry and Technology Ministry, the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and other organizations involved in organizing the festival, describing TEKNOFEST as the world's largest aviation, aerospace and technology event.

He said he had personally recommended Şanlıurfa as the host city, arguing that its historical and cultural heritage made it an appropriate setting for an event bringing together technological innovation and young talent.

"Once again, we are experiencing the excitement of TEKNOFEST, an event shaped from beginning to end by young people, and this time we are doing so in Şanlıurfa," he said.

Erdoğan highlighted the city's ancient history, describing it as a center of religious heritage, science and civilization. Şanlıurfa is home to Göbeklitepe, an archaeological site widely recognized for its significance in understanding early human history.

He also recalled the contributions of scholars associated with the region, including Al-Battani, Sinan ibn Thabit, Ibn Wasif of Harran and Yunus al-Harrani, who made contributions to fields including mathematics, astronomy, medicine and philosophy.

The president said hosting TEKNOFEST in Şanlıurfa was intended to connect the country's historical legacy with the ambitions of its younger generation and the technologies of the future.

He added that organizers wanted young Turks to draw inspiration from their cultural roots while introducing international participants to the country's history and heritage.

TEKNOFEST began in 2018 with applications from 4,333 teams, Erdoğan said, noting that participation had increased significantly over the years.

This year's Southeast edition attracted more than 730,000 teams and over 1.6 million competitors from all 81 Turkish provinces and 97 countries, according to the president.

Visitor numbers had also approached 1 million, he added, highlighting the growing public interest in the festival.