President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed the need to protect the cease-fire process from disruption and maximize upcoming negotiations for lasting peace during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a call with his Iranian counterpart, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s active diplomatic role in helping pave the way for the cease-fire, noting that Ankara worked closely with relevant countries throughout the process.

He emphasized that the upcoming negotiations present a critical opportunity to achieve permanent peace and stability, warning that efforts to undermine the process must not be allowed to succeed.

Erdoğan also reiterated that Türkiye stands ready to continue contributing to the process alongside friendly nations, underlining Ankara’s commitment to regional stability and dialogue.

Expressing condolences for the losses suffered by the Iranian people, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s broader goal is to help establish a new climate of common sense and dialogue across the region.