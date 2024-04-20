President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned against the threat of Iran-Israel tensions spreading across the regions, as he received Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Istanbul on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Shoukry met and held talks and later held a joint news conference.​​​​​​​

In talks with Egypt's top diplomat, Erdoğan warned of conflict spreading if Israel continues to carry out attacks on Palestinians.

He highlighted the importance of reducing Israel-Iran tensions to prevent the region from falling into a spiral of conflict.

The talks between Erdoğan and Shoukry focused on Türkiye-Egypt relations, developments regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza, as well as regional and global developments, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The president told the Egyptian foreign minister that Muslim countries need to cooperate to de-escalate tensions and find a permanent solution in the region.