President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which happens to be the largest of its kind, and recently arrived in Israel, would carry out serious massacres against Palestinians and destroy Gaza, amid ongoing tensions in the region.

"What is the U.S. aircraft carrier doing in Israel? It will start to carry out serious massacres there by striking, destroying Gaza," Erdoğan told a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

He called on all influential actors in the region to make a serious push for peace in the Midle East.

"We call on all influential actors in the region to assume responsibility for the establishment of peace, acting on the principle that 'there are no losers in a just peace'," he said.

Erdoğan said any step that could escalate tension, cause more bloodshed, or exacerbate the problems in the region must be avoided.

"Adding fuel to the fire, targeting civilians and civilian settlements in particular will benefit no one," he added.

Erdoğan Türkiye will try to stop the ongoing war between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel as soon as possible, as he reiterated the importance of a two-state solution. He said the ultimate solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict will only be possible with the establishment of independent Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

He noted that he believes tensions will not end in just a week or two.

"That's why we're holding talks," he said.

The president said he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss regional developments.

"Türkiye is trying to find how it can mediate between Israel, Palestine," he said.

Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and growing settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 765, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Tuesday. It also said the number of injured surged to 2,900.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has "intensified its aggression" on Gaza with hundreds of raids.

The Israeli army said it had struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which they claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

At least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to local media.