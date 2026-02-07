President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II with an official ceremony during the monarch’s visit to Türkiye.

Following the ceremony at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, Erdoğan and King Abdullah held a one-on-one meeting before talks expanded to include delegations from both countries.

Senior Turkish officials attending the meetings included Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalın, and Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser, Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

"In addition to bilateral relations, the two leaders will discuss current developments in the region and steps that can be taken to ensure stability,” Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on X.

No further details were immediately available about the meeting.