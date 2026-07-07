President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday held talks with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb as the latter arrived for a two-day NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

Later on Tuesday, Stubb will attend a dinner hosted by Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan in honor of the heads of state and government and their spouses.

Finland became a full member of NATO in 2023. It shares a long 1,340-kilometer (832.64-mile) border with Russia, the longest of any NATO ally, and has built its defense posture around that reality for decades, with the USSR’s successful invasion in 1939-1940 still long remembered. Its spending reflects post-Ukraine urgency and a long tradition of credible territorial defense.

Türkiye was instrumental in Finland's membership of NATO, as well as in the admission of Sweden. Ankara initially objected to the memberships, conditioning that both countries should take more action to combat terrorism, and consented to their admission after Finland and Sweden demonstrated commitment to that extent.