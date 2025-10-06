U.S. President Trump says he has spoken with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is working hard to secure a solid agreement for Gaza as delegations from Israel and Hamas convened in Egypt to attend indirect talks on Monday.

"I think we're doing very well and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important," Trump said when asked about the talks by reporters in the Oval Office.

Calling Erdoğan a very strong leader, Trump said Hamas holds great respect for him.

Trump said that he was "pretty sure" a Gaza peace deal was possible and said Hamas was agreeing to "very important" issues as talks with Israel started.

"I have red lines, if certain things aren't met we're not going to do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had preconditions including Hamas agreeing to disarm.

"But I think we're doing very well and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important."

Trump said he was optimistic about the chances of a deal as delegations from Hamas and Israel began indirect talks in Egypt on ending the war under his 20-point plan.

"I think we're going to have a deal. It's a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they've been trying to have a deal," Trump said.

"We're going to have a Gaza deal, I'm pretty sure, yeah."

Trump also dismissed a report that he had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being negative about the talks, saying that Netanyahu had been "very positive about the deal."

Türkiye has long called for an immediate cease-fire and an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to local health authorities.

Erdoğan has made Gaza central to his international agenda. At the U.N., General Assembly last month, he called for a permanent cease-fire, humanitarian corridors and recognition of a Palestinian state.