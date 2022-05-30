President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a phone call that also addressed the continuation of peace talks with Russia and the establishment of safe corridors.

The call came just hours after Erdoğan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing its part for peace in Ukraine.

Erdoğan told Zelenskyy that Turkey is making every effort to ensure the continuation of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, stressing the country's readiness to provide more support, including mediation, his office said.

The Turkish leader said he placed value on a project to create a safe sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural goods, his office said in a statement.

"Erdoğan stated that he especially valued the project to create a secure sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products," it read.

The statement also added that Erdoğan welcomed, in principle, the idea of making Istanbul a headquarters for an "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations.