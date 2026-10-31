Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul on Saturday as the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, the Russia-Ukraine war and growing security concerns in the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul earlier in the day for a working visit at Erdoğan’s invitation. He was welcomed at the airport by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The Ukrainian president confirmed his arrival in a post on X, saying he had landed in Istanbul with his delegation for important discussions with Erdoğan.

"We’re working to strengthen the protection of our people, our bilateral partnership with Türkiye, and real diplomatic prospects," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also highlighted the importance of maritime security, saying there were significant issues to address concerning commercial shipping in the Black Sea. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was also on his agenda.

The two presidents met at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where their discussions were expected to focus on expanding cooperation between Ankara and Kyiv and addressing regional and international developments.

Turkish Presidency Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the talks would cover steps to further develop bilateral relations, with particular attention to the war in Ukraine and the security situation in the Black Sea.

A joint news conference was expected following the meeting.

Black Sea security

The safety of commercial shipping has become an increasingly important concern for Türkiye as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to threaten maritime traffic and critical infrastructure in the region.

Both countries' military operations have created risks for civilian vessels, including those transporting essential goods through the Black Sea. Attacks involving drones, missiles and naval mines have raised concerns about the potential impact on international trade and regional stability.

Türkiye has repeatedly called on Moscow and Kyiv to avoid attacks on commercial shipping and respect maritime safety principles.

Speaking after a trilateral meeting with Bulgarian and Romanian defense ministers in Sofia in late October, Güler warned both sides against further attacks on civilian vessels. He also said Türkiye reserved its legal rights in the event of strikes against Turkish-flagged or Turkish-owned ships.

Ankara has proposed measures to prevent attacks on commercial vessels and improve maritime safety, including efforts to facilitate grain shipments. Türkiye has also worked with regional partners on mine countermeasures and the protection of undersea infrastructure.

The issue is particularly important for Türkiye, which controls access between the Mediterranean and Black Sea through the Turkish Straits and has consistently sought to prevent the conflict from further destabilizing the region.

Türkiye maintains diplomatic role

Türkiye has maintained relations with both Ukraine and Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, while supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ankara played a central role in brokering the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative alongside the United Nations, allowing Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach international markets despite the war. The agreement collapsed in 2023 after Russia withdrew.

Türkiye has since continued to offer its diplomatic support for efforts to end the conflict, including hosting negotiations between the two sides in Istanbul.

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy have also maintained contact through bilateral meetings and international diplomatic engagements. Their discussions have included maritime security, trade, defense cooperation and possible avenues for renewed negotiations.

The relationship extends beyond diplomacy, with both countries exploring opportunities for cooperation in defense technology and industry. Ukrainian officials have expressed interest in combining Türkiye's technological capabilities with Ukraine's engineering expertise, particularly in the development of drones and other defense systems.

Economic cooperation, energy projects and Ukraine's eventual reconstruction also remain important areas of bilateral engagement.

Zelenskyy to meet Ecumenical Patriarch

Beyond his meeting with Erdoğan, Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Patriarchate in Istanbul's Fener district.

The Ukrainian president has previously held discussions with the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians on humanitarian concerns arising from the war, including the plight of Ukrainian children, as well as the religious situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked those supporting his country ahead of the visit, emphasizing the importance of continued international solidarity as Kyiv pursues diplomatic efforts and seeks stronger security guarantees.