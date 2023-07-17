President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Gulf tour, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has the potential to diversify areas of cooperation and upgrade relations for the upcoming period, experts said.

Erdoğan’s Gulf visit starts on Monday with Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

“The timing of the visit couldn't be better given that President Erdoğan has a new mandate for another five years and the ambitious Gulf monarchies are looking to further diversify their economic, security and partnership ties on the regional and international relations,” Dr. Ali Bakir, international affairs professor at Qatar University, and nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils' "Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative" and Middle East Programs told Daily Sabah.

The three-day tour comes after Erdoğan secured reelection in late May and builds on Ankara’s diplomatic efforts since 2021 to normalize strained ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE and will seek to expand its already strong partnership with Qatar.

The tour will focus on bilateral relations, global and regional issues, and possible areas of cooperation especially in the fields of economy and investment.

Erdoğan is expected to travel to Doha on Tuesday and hold talks with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The president’s last stop will be the United Arab Emirates. He is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“Both parties have great potential to build on the current relations and expand their ties on several fronts, especially in economic, investment, constructions and contracting, security and defense sectors among others,” Bakir added.

“In this sense, Türkiye stands as the first and most natural option on the regional level. I believe the visit will upgrade the relationship between Türkiye and the Gulf countries to a new level in the post-normalization period.”

Turkish officials have said they expect new investments from Gulf states soon after Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek traveled to the UAE and Qatar ahead of Erdoğan’s trip and held talks with top officials and their counterparts.

Şimşek and Hafize Gaye Erkan, the new governor of Türkiye’s central bank, last week traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with officials and investors.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat last week said the UAE could make investments of up to $30 billion (TL 787.52 billion) in multiple areas.

Furthermore, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told Daily Sabah recently that energy cooperation will be one of the main agendas of the visit.

Greater Turkish-Arab cooperation could also bring together joint efforts in the face of rising global and regional challenges including the situation in Syria, developments in Sudan, Libya and Iraq, as well as the grain crisis.