Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna hailed Türkiye's contribution to the defense of the Baltic states, as he met with newly appointed Turkish Ambassador Yonca Özçeri on Tuesday.

"The Turkish Air Force is currently contributing to the defence of the Baltic States from Ämari Air Base, and just last week we marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Türkiye," Tshakna said on X.

He continued by saying that it was a pleasure to meet with the Turkish ambassador, " to discuss how we can further strengthen the friendship and deepen cooperation between our countries."

Türkiye and Estonia established ties through a friendship and cooperation treaty signed in 1924 and restored diplomatic relations in 1991 following Estonia's independence from the Soviet Union. The two NATO allies maintain close cooperation in international organizations, while bilateral trade reached $606 million in 2025, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.