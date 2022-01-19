Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets will visit Turkey on Jan. 19-21, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
The Estonian foreign minister's visit was scheduled upon Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's invitation.
"At the meetings to be held during the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international issues, especially on the NATO partnership and Turkey's EU accession process," the statement said.
"Foreign Minister Liimets will also visit a temporary accommodation center in Adana during her stay in Turkey," it added.
