Ethiopian Ambassador in Ankara Adem Mohammed expressed faith that the Ankara Declaration with Somalia was functioning and praised Türkiye’s role in mending ties between the two African countries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday, Mohammed highlighted the significance of Türkiye’s steps for maintaining peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

The Ankara Declaration was the result of talks mediated by Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January 2024 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two Horn of Africa countries since then. Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991. In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports. Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

Ethiopia made an accord in January 2024 with Somaliland, which unilaterally broke away from Somalia. Ethiopia gained access to the sea but recognized the territory's independence, setting off a new crisis with its neighbor. The two countries, which have fought two wars in the past century, agreed in March to resolve their quarrel, and in December 2024, they agreed upon the Ankara Declaration for resolving the dispute.

The ambassador said that the Ankara Declaration emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to stability, conflict resolution and regional cooperation. “Turkish mediation efforts have contributed to easing tensions, strengthening mutual understanding and supporting a long-term peace initiative in the region,” he said.

Mohammed thanked President Erdoğan for his efforts to strengthen dialogue between the parties and noted that visits between the leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia have created a conducive environment for discussing bilateral issues.

Responding to a question about the progress of negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, Mohammed said that although the second round of technical talks has yet to take place, relations remain positive. He expressed hope that the talks would continue and said there was no reason for them to stop. "There is no agreed date yet for the second round of technical talks," Mahmud added. "We believe the Ankara Declaration is operational."

He pointed out that discussions have taken place not only between leaders but also at the ministerial level, and he highlighted the recent appointment of Ethiopia’s ambassador to Mogadishu as a sign of healthy relations on the ground.

He stressed that the Ankara Declaration has played a significant role in facilitating peaceful negotiations and said the parties have expressed their commitment to peace in the region, which he believes will lead to productive relations through continued dialogue.

When asked if better relations between the two countries were expected, Mahmud replied, "Why not? We have no other choice."

The ambassador also commented on the Second Africa Climate Summit, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 in Addis Ababa in cooperation with the African Union (AU). He said that the summit aimed to accelerate global solutions to the climate crisis and finance green development in Africa. He underlined the disproportionate burden the continent bears due to climate change.

He emphasized the summit’s focus on delivering “African solutions” to the crisis and on Africa’s ability to act as a unified force in global climate negotiations.

The envoy added that the climate summit offers an opportunity to strengthen environmental cooperation between African nations and international partners like Türkiye. He outlined the pillars of the Africa-Türkiye strategic partnership as development and humanitarian aid, agriculture and food security, water sanitation, forest and environmental protection, infrastructure and technology, as well as peace and security.