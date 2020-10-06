Turkey Tuesday dismissed a report by the European Commission as "biased, far from constructive," saying Ankara rejected the criticisms directed at its economy, democracy and courts, and remained committed to the EU membership process.

“The 2020 Turkey Report this year again reflects the EU’s biased, far from constructive, double-standard approach. In this report, the EU criticizes our country with baseless arguments, while not addressing its responsibilities and commitments that it has not fulfilled,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the “biased, unfair and disproportionate criticism, especially regarding our government system, elections, fundamental rights, judicial decisions, administrative decisions and legitimate measures taken for fight against terrorism as well as our foreign, security and economic policies, show how far the report is from objectivity.”

In its annual report on candidate countries' progress towards EU norms, the bloc warned that Turkey "continued to move further away" from European standards.

Despite the praise for Ankara's economic achievements, the report said that Turkey, which aims for EU membership, did not make progress in meeting European criteria on rule of law and human rights.

"Many of the measures introduced during the state of emergency remained in force and continued to have a profound and devastating impact," it contended.

Acknowledging that the government has a legitimate right to fight terrorism, the report stressed that "it is also responsible for ensuring this is done in accordance with the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms."

On Turkey's foreign policy, the report said Ankara's recent moves collided with the priorities of the 27-member bloc, particularly citing the increased tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Foreign Ministry said sections of the report on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean had smeared the Commission's objectivity, adding that Ankara was acting in line with democratic norms and international law.

"Our sincere wish is for the EU to look at candidate nation Turkey not through the narrow and selfish interests of certain circles, but rather through our continent's larger and common interests, common vision," the ministry said.

Regarding the crisis in Libya, the report said: "Turkey further significantly increased its military involvement in the conflict in Libya, contributing to a reversal of the situation on the ground."

Among others, the report praised Ankara's migration policy.

It said the country made progress in the area of migration and asylum policy, remaining committed to the EU-Turkey migration deal of 2016 and playing "a key role in ensuring effective management of migratory flows along the Eastern Mediterranean route."

"Turkey sustained its outstanding efforts to provide unprecedented humanitarian aid and support to more than 3.6 million registered refugees from Syria and around 370,000 registered refugees from other countries, thus hosting the largest refugee community in the world," the report said.

However, the EU criticized Turkey's decision in March to open its borders to asylum seekers seeking to reach Europe through Greece.

"Overall, the number of illegal border crossings between Turkey and Greece still remained significantly lower than prior to the adoption of the EU-Turkey Statement," the report said.

Economy and policies

"Regarding the economic criteria, the Turkish economy is well advanced," read the report.

The EU Commission, though, did express concern over the performance of the economy over the relevant period.

"The government has continued to further improve the regulatory environment for businesses," the report said, but also pointed out that "the informal sector remains large."

It underlined that Turkey had increased expenditure on research and development (R&D), while also praising the progress made in the diversification of energy supplies.

"But reforms are needed to open up the natural gas market and increase competition on it," it added.

The report concluded: "Regarding its ability to assume the obligations of membership, Turkey has continued to align with the EU acquis, albeit at a very limited pace and in a fragmented manner."