Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said President Erdoğan has maintained the same stance from the beginning on both the Gaza and the Ukraine wars, and that European leaders are now starting to align with him.

Speaking on a live broadcast on aHaber, Fidan said European leaders were forced to change their stance.

"Many European countries did not want a cease-fire that favored Israel, but now they, too, see that the situation has reached an unbearable level," Fidan said.

Regarding the Israel-Iran conflict, Fidan said Israel's attack on Iran pushed Iran to invoke its right to legitimate self-defense, as he strongly criticized the Israeli prime minister for exploiting chaos for his interests.

"Netanyahu does not hesitate to set the region on fire for his own political survival," Fidan said.

He continued by saying that the recent conflict has shown that Israel does not have the capability to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program alone.

The top Turkish diplomat said President Erdoğan conveyed a message to both sides, expressing Türkiye’s readiness to play any necessary role.

He also noted that there are signs that the process activated in Oman may resume, with a possible meeting point between the U.S. and Iran.

"Türkiye has offered ideas to bridge the gap, as the core issue remains: the U.S. wants zero enrichment in Iran, while Iran insists on its right to peaceful nuclear energy," he said.