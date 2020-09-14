Former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias advised the current government to hold negotiations with Turkey to solve the ongoing Eastern Mediterranean crisis, as he said Athens' continental shelf thesis is neither credible nor realistic.

"We need to do two things. First, we need to extract these resources regardless of Turkey's point of view and ensure that they are delivered because having a third pipeline parallel to the one above will greatly contribute to us," Kotzias said.

He noted that the second thing Greece needs to consider is the idea that being selfish is not acceptable in international relations.

Kotzias argued that by announcing full claim to the control of "everything," Greece has become a part of the problem, but it should include Turkey not just in Cyprus but the Eastern Mediterranean to contribute to economic revival in the region.

"The only way to do this is through negotiations," he said.

Kotzias also criticized Athens' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) claims, saying that disregarding Turkey's right to an EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean and saying the tiny island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis) has a full EEZ in the area is simply "wrong."

He urged Athens to refrain from making an enemy out of Turkey, as he said friendly policies, international law and other things need to be reconsidered to turn the tide.

Turkey and Greece have been involved in a dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean over exploration rights in the area.

France has further provoked tensions between the two countries as it pledged full support for Greece and sent in its own naval ships into the region to support Athens, which announced major new arms purchases Saturday, including French-made Rafale fighter jets.

The lack of agreed maritime borders between Turkey and Greece, or Turkey and Cyprus, have led to tension since the discovery of major hydrocarbon reserves in the region in the past decade.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an EEZ based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration.