Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Gaza, including cease-fire efforts and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Palestinian enclave, with a delegation from Hamas in Istanbul on Friday.

Fidan attended the meeting with Mohammed Ismail Darwish, the Chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, and members of the Hamas Political Bureau and others.

The discussions focused on the humanitarian situation in the region, with a focus on northern Gaza, as Fidan highlighted that Türkiye would utilize all diplomatic means to mobilize the international community, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

"On the agenda of the meeting was the latest situation in the negotiations for a cease-fire agreement that would allow for the exchange of hostages and prisoners," the statement said, adding that they also touched upon the inter-Palestinian reconciliation process

Minister Fidan expressed his appreciation for the recent meeting hosted by Egypt in Cairo.

Fidan also expressed his condolences to Hamas officials on the martyrdom of the Palestinian group's chief, Yahya Sinwar, the ministry said.