Türkiye’s top diplomat on Monday highlighted bilateral relations with China in a “changing world order” at a panel in Beijing.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a speech at the Center for China and Globalization on "Türkiye-China Relations in the Changing World Order" on the first day of his visit to Beijing, his ministry said in separate statements.

Fidan also met in Beijing with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the head of its Commission for Political and Legal Affairs, the ministry said in a separate post on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish foreign minister arrived in the Chinese capital for a three-day official visit at the invitation of his counterpart Wang Yi, who visited Türkiye last July.

This is Fidan's first visit to China as foreign minister, a position he assumed last June.

Fidan also met with Turkish citizens living in China.

After engagements in Beijing, he is expected to visit Urumqi and Kashgar on June 4-5.

Fidan's visit to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will be the highest-level visit from Türkiye since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, then prime minister, visited the region in April 2012.

Recently, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China. In this context, Ankara reinforced its diplomatic presence in China by adding the Chengdu Consulate General, which opened last year, to its Embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

With last year's trade volume between Türkiye and China exceeding $48 billion (TL 1.55 trillion) and China being Türkiye's largest trade partner in Asia and third-largest in the world, economic and commercial ties will be a significant focus of Fidan's visit.

Discussions will address a more balanced and sustainable trade structure and explore cooperation opportunities for Chinese investments in Türkiye, particularly in new technology sectors.

Fidan will also discuss harmonizing China's Belt and Road Initiative with the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative. These discussions come as developments in Ukraine, Gaza and the Red Sea impact global supply line security and some transportation projects.

Other top issues include cooperation in energy, civil aviation and tourism. Türkiye will stress its commitment to the One China policy and the importance of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The talks are expected to cover developments in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on Gaza, where China and Türkiye share similar views on the Palestinian issue.

Fidan's engagements in Beijing will highlight the importance of achieving a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and steps toward a two-state solution.

Türkiye will also raise the importance of protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of Uyghur Turks and ensuring their prosperity and peace in China.